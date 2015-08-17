Thomas DingerBorn 28 October 1952. Died 9 April 2002
Thomas Dinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aca423ea-8f98-42ee-96a9-1e006e574816
Thomas Dinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Dinger (28 October 1952 — 9 April 2002) was a German drummer, singer and songwriter who was active in solo pursuits in addition to having been a member of Neu! and La Düsseldorf, both with his brother Klaus Dinger, and 1-A Düsseldorf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Dinger Tracks
Sort by
Für Dich
Thomas Dinger
Für Dich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Für Dich
Last played on
Thomas Dinger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist