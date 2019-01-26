Joshua Burnell
Joshua Burnell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aca31b79-24e1-4761-be3a-a0931d0e9824
Joshua Burnell Tracks
Sort by
Cold Haily Windy Night
Joshua Burnell
Cold Haily Windy Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Knight And The Shepherdess
Joshua Burnell
The Knight And The Shepherdess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Knight And The Shepherdess
Last played on
High Germany
Joshua Burnell
High Germany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Germany
Last played on
Sing For The Island
Joshua Burnell
Sing For The Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing For The Island
Lord Franklin (live)
Joshua Burnell
Lord Franklin (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Franklin (live)
Willie of Winsbury (live)
Joshua Burnell
Willie of Winsbury (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willie of Winsbury (live)
Robin Hood & The Pedlar
Joshua Burnell
Robin Hood & The Pedlar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin Hood & The Pedlar
Last played on
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
Joshua Burnell
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dowie Dens of Yarrow
Last played on
Mrs McGrath
Joshua Burnell
Mrs McGrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs McGrath
Last played on
The Two Magicians
Joshua Burnell
The Two Magicians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Two Magicians
Last played on
Fair as Heather
Joshua Burnell
Fair as Heather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fair as Heather
Last played on
The Smuggler's Tale
Joshua Burnell
The Smuggler's Tale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smuggler's Tale
Last played on
The Winner's Side
Joshua Burnell
The Winner's Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winner's Side
Last played on
The Official Brawle
Joshua Burnell
The Official Brawle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Official Brawle
Last played on
The Winner's Song
Joshua Burnell
The Winner's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winner's Song
Last played on
Back to artist