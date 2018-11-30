Sons and DaughtersFormed 2001. Disbanded 2 November 2012
Sons and Daughters
2001
Sons and Daughters Biography (Wikipedia)
Sons and Daughters were a rock band from Glasgow, Scotland formed from 2001 to 2012.
Sons and Daughters Tracks
Bee Song
Sons and Daughters
Johnny Cash
Sons and Daughters
Darling ( 6Music Session for Marc Riley 16th Jan 2008)
Sons and Daughters
Gilt Complex ( 6Music Session for Marc Riley 16th Jan 2008)
Sons and Daughters
Rose Red (6 Music Session, 16 June 2011)
Sons and Daughters
Orion (6 Music Session, 16 June 2011)
Sons and Daughters
Don't Look Now (6 Music Session, 16 June 2011)
Sons and Daughters
Breaking Fun (6 Music Session, 16 June 2011)
Sons and Daughters
Gilt Complex
Sons and Daughters
Red Receiver
Sons and Daughters
Taste The Last Girl
Sons and Daughters
Blood - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Hunt - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Johnny Cash - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Taste The Last Girl - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Medicine - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Rama Lama - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Gone - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Dance Me In - Summer Sundae 2005
Sons and Daughters
Awkward Duet
Sons and Daughters
Dance Me In
Sons and Daughters
Medicine
Sons and Daughters
Start To End (6 Music Session, 29 Sep 2004)
Sons and Daughters
This Gift
Sons and Daughters
