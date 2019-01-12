Harry CarrollBorn 28 November 1892. Died 26 December 1962
Harry Carroll
1892-11-28
Harry Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Carroll (November 28, 1892, in Atlantic City, New Jersey – December 26, 1962, in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania) was an American songwriter, pianist, and composer.
Harry Carroll Tracks
Way Out West (1937) - Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Ballard MacDonald
Way Out West (1937) - Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Way Out West (1937) - Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
By the Beautiful Sea
Harry Carroll
By the Beautiful Sea
By the Beautiful Sea
Last played on
