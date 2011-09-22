Mamie Van DorenBorn 6 February 1931
Mamie Van Doren (born Joan Lucille Olander; February 6, 1931) is an American actress, model, singer, and sex symbol who is known for being one of the first actresses to imitate the look of Marilyn Monroe. Van Doren is perhaps best remembered for the rock 'n' roll, juvenile delinquency exploitation movie Untamed Youth (1957), and other films of this calibre.
