Jan JelinekGerman electronic musician
Jan Jelinek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac9b829e-9a7c-4331-8abe-ab1eb49d1771
Jan Jelinek Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Jelinek is a German electronic musician who also operates under the names of Farben, Gramm and The Exposures. His music is usually categorized as minimal techno, glitch or microhouse, and is characterized by deep basslines, extensive use of samples from earlier jazz and rock recordings, and clicks & cuts effects. He is the founder of the German record label Faitiche.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jan Jelinek Tracks
Sort by
Slavoj Zizek, what signs were there of the imminent dissolution of Yugoslavia?
Jan Jelinek
Slavoj Zizek, what signs were there of the imminent dissolution of Yugoslavia?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Gaga, you once said in an interview that you write music for...
Jan Jelinek
Lady Gaga, you once said in an interview that you write music for...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tar
Lucrecia Dalt
Tar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tar
Last played on
Alice Schwarzer, Is It True That You're A Person Of Great Tenacity?
Jan Jelinek
Alice Schwarzer, Is It True That You're A Person Of Great Tenacity?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ernst Jandl, What Are Your Plans For Language: Revolution, Reform, Revolt?
Jan Jelinek
Ernst Jandl, What Are Your Plans For Language: Revolution, Reform, Revolt?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karlheinz Stockhausen, Which Difficulties Are Involved In Conserving Electronic Music On Magnetic Tape? (feat. Karlheinz Stockhausen)
Jan Jelinek
Karlheinz Stockhausen, Which Difficulties Are Involved In Conserving Electronic Music On Magnetic Tape? (feat. Karlheinz Stockhausen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Lady Gaga, You Once Said In An Interview That You Write Music For The Fashion Industry. Is Fashion As Important To You As Music? (feat. Lady Gaga)
Jan Jelinek
Lady Gaga, You Once Said In An Interview That You Write Music For The Fashion Industry. Is Fashion As Important To You As Music? (feat. Lady Gaga)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pqb25.jpglink
Lady Gaga, You Once Said
Jan Jelinek
Lady Gaga, You Once Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Gaga, You Once Said
Last played on
John Cage, I've Been Told To Ask You The Following Question: Where Are You Going
Jan Jelinek
John Cage, I've Been Told To Ask You The Following Question: Where Are You Going
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bototu
Masayoshi Fujita
Bototu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bxrkk.jpglink
Bototu
Last played on
Poren
Jan Jelinek
Poren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poren
Last played on
Rock In The Video Age
Jan Jelinek
Rock In The Video Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock In The Video Age
Last played on
Helio
Masayoshi Fujita
Helio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bxrkk.jpglink
Helio
Last played on
Drift
Jan Jelinek
Drift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drift
Last played on
Tendency (Unreleased Tensnake Edit)
Jan Jelinek
Tendency (Unreleased Tensnake Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest Weaver
Jan Jelinek
Forest Weaver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest Weaver
Last played on
Moire
Jan Jelinek
Moire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moire
Last played on
Do Docor
Jan Jelinek
Do Docor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Docor
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Mar
2019
Jan Jelinek, The Orb, Nina Kraviz, Trevor Jackson, Andy Stott, Cabaret Voltaire, Alva Noto, Blawan, Shackleton, Objekt, Ben Sims, B.Traits, Kassem Mosse, James Ruskin, Carla Dal Forno, Krankbrother, Moritz Von Oswald, Karen Gwyer, Lucrecia Dalt, batu, Lena Willikens, Gesloten Cirkel, PHASE FATALE, Caterina Barbieri, Veronica Vasicka, Aurora Halal, JASSS, Volvox, Giant Swan, Sync 24, Simo Cell, Silvia Kastel, Anastasia Kristensen and Blue Veils
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Jan Jelinek, Lucrecia Dalt
Village Underground, London, UK
Jan Jelinek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist