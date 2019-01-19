Urbie GreenBorn 8 August 1926
Urbie Green
1926-08-08
Urbie Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Urban Clifford "Urbie" Green (August 8, 1926 – December 31, 2018) was an American jazz trombonist who toured with Woody Herman, Gene Krupa, Jan Savitt, and Frankie Carle.
He played on over 250 recordings and released more than two dozen albums as a soloist, and was highly respected by his fellow trombonists. Green's trombone sound was especially noted for its warm, mellow tone, even in the higher registers where he was more fluent than most trombonists. His technique was considered flawless by many in the music industry and has appeared in major jazz festivals, motion pictures, concert halls, nightclubs, radio, television and the White House. He was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1995.
Urbie Green Tracks
Soft Winds
Urbie Green
Soft Winds
Soft Winds
Just One Of Those Things
Urbie Green
Just One Of Those Things
Just One Of Those Things
Springsville
Urbie Green
Springsville
Springsville
Plain Bill From Bluesville
Urbie Green
Plain Bill From Bluesville
Plain Bill From Bluesville
Three Little Words
Urbie Green
Three Little Words
Three Little Words
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Urbie Green
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Cherokee
Urbie Green
Cherokee
Cherokee
The Message
Urbie Green
The Message
The Message
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
Walk On The Wild Side
Walk On The Wild Side
Goodbye Blues
Urbie Green
Goodbye Blues
I Ain't Got Nobody
Urbie Green
I Ain't Got Nobody
I Ain't Got Nobody
On Green Dolphin Street
Urbie Green
On Green Dolphin Street
On Green Dolphin Street
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
Skylark
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Old Time Modern
Urbie Green
Old Time Modern
Old Time Modern
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Brazil
Antônio Carlos Jobim
Brazil
Brazil
Let's Face The Music
Urbie Green
Let's Face The Music
Disc Jockey Jump
Gene Krupa
Disc Jockey Jump
Disc Jockey Jump
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Charles Mingus
Charles Mingus
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Stairway To The Stars
Urbie Green
Stairway To The Stars
Stairway To The Stars
Lullaby of Birdland
Urbie Green
Lullaby of Birdland
Lullaby of Birdland
Incubator
Urbie Green
Incubator
Incubator
Johnbo Mambo
Urbie Green
Johnbo Mambo
Johnbo Mambo
Reminiscent Blues
Urbie Green
Reminiscent Blues
Reminiscent Blues
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
Urbie Green
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
With the Wind and the Rain in Your Hair
Urbie Green
With the Wind and the Rain in Your Hair
