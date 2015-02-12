RascoUS rapper. Born 10 September 1970
Rasco
Rasco Biography (Wikipedia)
Keida Brewer (born September 6, 1970), known professionally as Rasco (an acronym for "Realistic, Ambitious, Serious, Cautious, and Organized"), is a rapper Born In Cleveland Ohio, United States, whose first album was released on Stones Throw Records. He is also a member of the rap group Cali Agents with Planet Asia.
