Keida Brewer (born September 6, 1970), known professionally as Rasco (an acronym for "Realistic, Ambitious, Serious, Cautious, and Organized"), is a rapper Born In Cleveland Ohio, United States, whose first album was released on Stones Throw Records. He is also a member of the rap group Cali Agents with Planet Asia.

