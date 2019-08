DJ Hamida is a Moroccan DJ and record producer based in France. He is famous for the series of mix releases À la bien mix party and Meknessi style which he promotes. His biggest success has been with the single "Déconnectés" featuring Kayna Samet, Rim'K & Lartiste.

