Robert Nicolas Charles BochsaBorn 9 August 1789. Died 6 January 1856
Robert Nicolas Charles Bochsa
Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Nicolas-Charles Bochsa (9 August 1789 – 6 January 1856) was a harpist and composer. His relationship with Anna Bishop was popularly thought to have inspired that of Svengali and Trilby in George du Maurier's 1894 novel Trilby.
