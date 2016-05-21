Herrmann & KleineFormed 1997. Disbanded 2005
Herrmann & Kleine
1997
Herrmann & Kleine Biography (Wikipedia)
Herrmann & Kleine was an electronic pop ("plinkerpop") duo that formed circa 1997 and featured DJ Christian Kleine and City Centre Offices label manager Thaddeus Herrmann.
Their sole full-length recording Our Noise saw release on 2 April 2002 via the Morr Music label.
In addition to releasing a pair of EP recordings, the duo also provided remixes to tracks by various notable bands, including His Name Is Alive and Bomb the Bass. They also shared stages with the likes of Lali Puna. It was disbanded in 2005.
Herrmann & Kleine Tracks
Leaving You Behind (Without Knowing Where to Go)
Herrmann & Kleine
Leaving You Behind (Without Knowing Where to Go)
