Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
1981
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, also known very briefly as the Lorries, are a post-punk band that were formed in Leeds, England in early 1981.
Happy (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 22 Dec 1982)
Happy (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 22 Dec 1982)
Paint Your Wagon
Paint Your Wagon
Talk About The Weather
Talk About The Weather
Walking On Your Hands
Walking On Your Hands
Monkeys On Juice
Monkeys On Juice
Shout At The Sky
Shout At The Sky
Conscious Decision (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 22 Dec 1982)
Conscious Decision (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 22 Dec 1982)
Strange Dream (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Nov 1983)
Strange Dream (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Nov 1983)
Hollow Eyes
Hollow Eyes
This Today
This Today
Strange Dream
Strange Dream
See The Fire (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Nov 1983)
See The Fire (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Nov 1983)
