Peg Leg HowellBorn 5 March 1888. Died 11 August 1966
Joshua Barnes Howell, known as Peg Leg Howell (March 5, 1888 – August 11, 1966), was an African-American blues singer and guitarist, who connected early country blues and the later 12-bar style.
Broke and Hungry Blues
Skin Game Blues
Moanin' & Groanin' Blues
