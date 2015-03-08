MiggyBorn 31 October 1961. Died 7 November 2012
Marina van der Rijk (31 October 1961–7 November 2012), known as Miggy, was a Dutch pop singer of the 1980s. She was born in Breda and died in Geleen. Her only hit was the novelty song 'Annie', which released in early 1982.
