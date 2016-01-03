The Theatre of Eternal MusicFormed 1960
1960
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Theatre of Eternal Music, sometimes later known as The Dream Syndicate, was a mid-1960s musical group formed by La Monte Young, that focused on experimental drone music. It featured the performances of La Monte Young, John Cale, Angus MacLise, Terry Jennings, Marian Zazeela, Tony Conrad, Billy Name, Jon Hassell, Jon Gibson, Alex Dea and others. The group is stylistically tied to the Neo-Dada aesthetics of Fluxus and the post-John Cage noise music continuum.
Tracks
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
