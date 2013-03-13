Paul Siebel (born September 19, 1937) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, born in Buffalo, New York. He is best known for other artists' cover versions of his songs, most notably "Louise". Other frequently covered Siebel songs include "Spanish Johnny," (which was originally a poem written by Willa Cather in 1917 and expanded upon by Siebel) "Long Afternoons," "Any Day Woman," "Nashville Again," "She Made Me Lose My Blues," and "Then Came the Children".