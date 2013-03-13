Paul SiebelBorn 19 September 1937
Paul Siebel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac852d1b-b926-4329-b097-a49d9454189a
Paul Siebel Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Siebel (born September 19, 1937) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, born in Buffalo, New York. He is best known for other artists' cover versions of his songs, most notably "Louise". Other frequently covered Siebel songs include "Spanish Johnny," (which was originally a poem written by Willa Cather in 1917 and expanded upon by Siebel) "Long Afternoons," "Any Day Woman," "Nashville Again," "She Made Me Lose My Blues," and "Then Came the Children".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Siebel Tracks
Sort by
Louise
Paul Siebel
Louise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louise
Last played on
Paul Siebel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist