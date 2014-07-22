Strike Anywhere is an American punk rock band from Richmond, Virginia. Formed in 1999 after the demise of frontman Thomas Barnett's previous band, Inquisition, they took their name from the Inquisition song "Strike Anywhere". Their music is characterized by fast tempos, catchy melodies, and emotionally charged vocals delivered via shouting and singing. The band has received an increased amount of attention after their music appeared in 3 Tony Hawk video games: Tony Hawk's Underground in 2003 ("Refusal"), Tony Hawk's American Wasteland in 2005 ("Question the Answer"), and Tony Hawk's Downhill Jam ("The Promise"). They were also featured in the documentary Wake Up Screaming about the 2005 Vans Warped Tour. The band played their last show with guitarist Matt Sherwood in Auckland, New Zealand on March 17, 2007, with Mark Miller replacing Sherwood. Since then, the band has continued its regimen of international touring, including the group's first South American tour, where they played Brazil and Colombia. The band also did a European festival tour in Summer of 2008. Strike Anywhere is now signed with Bridge Nine Records, and in an interview, Barnett said "There's no celebrity culture, there's nothing but hard work and a love for art with Bridge 9." In an interview in December 2016, Barnett confirmed that the band is currently working on a fifth studio album.