Young MagicFormed 2010
Young Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whn87.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac80ca5c-8919-4e43-807c-28748c325287
Young Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Magic is an electronic music group from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2010. The band consists of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Melati Malay and Isaac Emmanuel.
The band collects field recordings from around the world and incorporates them into their songs. Young Magic is known for its percussive, cinematic musical style, and for releasing eclectic mixtapes in collaboration with London-based visual artist Leif Podhajsky, who is also responsible for the band's album cover artwork.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Magic Tracks
Sort by
Fall In
Young Magic
Fall In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Fall In
Last played on
Holographic
Young Magic
Holographic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Holographic
Last played on
Slip Time
Young Magic
Slip Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Slip Time
Last played on
Night In The Ocean (Instrumental)
Young Magic
Night In The Ocean (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Night In The Ocean (Instrumental)
Last played on
Sanctuary
Young Magic
Sanctuary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Sanctuary
Last played on
You With Air
Young Magic
You With Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
You With Air
Last played on
Sparkly
Young Magic
Sparkly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn87.jpglink
Sparkly
Last played on
Young Magic Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist