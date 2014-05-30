Young Magic is an electronic music group from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2010. The band consists of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Melati Malay and Isaac Emmanuel.

The band collects field recordings from around the world and incorporates them into their songs. Young Magic is known for its percussive, cinematic musical style, and for releasing eclectic mixtapes in collaboration with London-based visual artist Leif Podhajsky, who is also responsible for the band's album cover artwork.