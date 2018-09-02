RochelleX-Factor (Netherlands). Born 20 March 1992
Rochelle
1992-03-20
Rochelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Rochelle Perts (born 20 March 1992), better known by her stage name Rochelle, is a Dutch singer who rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of talent show X Factor on 10 June 2011.
Rochelle Tracks
Waiting (feat. Rochelle)
Yellow Claw
Waiting (feat. Rochelle)
Waiting (feat. Rochelle)
Light Years (feat. Rochelle)
Yellow Claw
Light Years (feat. Rochelle)
Light Years (feat. Rochelle)
Fools Paradise (feat. Rochelle)
Dirtcaps
Fools Paradise (feat. Rochelle)
Fools Paradise (feat. Rochelle)
