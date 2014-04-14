LostAlone were a British rock band from Derby, Derbyshire formed in 2005. The band consisted of Steven Battelle (lead vocals, guitar), Alan Williamson (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Mark Gibson (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

Since their inception, the band has toured the UK and mainland Europe supporting notable artists such as My Chemical Romance, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Enter Shikari and Paramore. They have also made appearances at festivals such as Taste of Chaos, Give it a Name, Download, Reading, T in the Park, Oxegen and Rock am Ring. They received their first major award nomination when they were nominated for "Best British Newcomer" at the Kerrang! Awards in 2007.

LostAlone have released three studio albums: Say No to the World (2007), I'm a UFO in This City (2012) and Shapes of Screams released on 7 April 2014.