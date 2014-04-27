Billy Gaines
Billy Gaines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac79def2-7bfe-4602-a76e-747e159e9953
Billy Gaines Tracks
Sort by
NEARER MY GOOD TO THEE
Billy Gaines
NEARER MY GOOD TO THEE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NEARER MY GOOD TO THEE
Last played on
Softly And Tenderly (Jesus Is Calling)
Billy Gaines
Softly And Tenderly (Jesus Is Calling)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Softly And Tenderly (Jesus Is Calling)
Last played on
Abide with me
Billy Gaines
Abide with me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide with me
Last played on
Billy Gaines Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist