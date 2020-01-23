Kåre Christoffer Vestrheim (born 1969) is a Norwegian record producer, musician and composer from Sarpsborg, Norway. He plays guitar and keyboards. He is also the co-founder of Propeller Recordings, which has released albums for the artists Hanne Hukkelberg, Superfamily, Katzenjammer, Moddi, Team Me and Highasakite. He has also composed film scores for Norwegian pictures.

He studied at Norges Musikkhøgskole (Norwegian State Academy of Music), and co-founded the band Locomotives with Georg Buljo in 1991; he was in the band until it dissolved in 2001. He then began producing records, and has from his studio Propeller Music Division produced several primarily Norwegian artists' albums, including Odd Nordstoga (Luring (2004)), Gåte (Iselilja (2004)), Marit Larsen (Under the Surface, (2006), The Chase (2008) and Spark, (2011)), Motorpsycho (Heavy Metal Fruit (2009)), Åge Aleksandersen (Furet værbitt (2011)), Ida Jenshus (Someone to Love (2012)) and Highasakite (Silent Treatment) (2014)).