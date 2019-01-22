Just JackUK hip-hop/electro producer. Born 18 May 1975
Just Jack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjp3.jpg
1975-05-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac70f34d-95fd-40ed-b436-f5402fb5ffb8
Just Jack Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Christoepher Allsopp, known by the stage name Just Jack, is an English musician from Camden Town, London. He first came to prominence with the release of his 2007 single "Starz in Their Eyes", which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart. He has also since been known for the songs "Embers", peaking at number 17, and "The Day I Died", which peaked at number 11, and the track "Writer's Block".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Just Jack Tracks
Sort by
Starz In Their Eyes (Radio Edit)
Just Jack
Starz In Their Eyes (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
Starz In Their Eyes (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Doctor, Doctor
Just Jack
Doctor, Doctor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
Doctor, Doctor
Last played on
Embers
Just Jack
Embers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
Embers
Last played on
Starz In Their Eyes
Just Jack
Starz In Their Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btszs.jpglink
Starz In Their Eyes
Last played on
253
Just Jack
253
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
253
Last played on
Writer's Block
Just Jack
Writer's Block
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
Writer's Block
Last played on
Embers (Bimbo Jones Extended Mix)
Just Jack
Embers (Bimbo Jones Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjp3.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Just Jack
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezhbj5
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-04-01T14:34:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013sg3x.jpg
1
Apr
2009
Live Lounge: Just Jack
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Just Jack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist