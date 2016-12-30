Rodney Lynn "Rod" Temperton (9 October 1949 – September/October 2016) was an English songwriter, record producer and musician. He initially made his mark as the keyboardist and main songwriter for the 1970s R&B, funk and disco band Heatwave, whose hit songs included "Boogie Nights" and "Always and Forever".

After being recruited by producer Quincy Jones, he wrote several internationally known songs performed by Michael Jackson, including "Thriller", "Off the Wall" and "Rock with You". He also wrote George Benson's hits "Give Me the Night" and "Love X Love", and Patti Austin and James Ingram's US number one duet "Baby, Come to Me", among many others.

Temperton wrote the soundtrack for the 1986 film Running Scared.

Temperton won a Grammy Award in 1991 for his work on "Birdland", from Quincy Jones's album Back on the Block.