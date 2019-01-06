Sébastien TellierBorn 22 February 1975
Sébastien Tellier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05zmx93.jpg
1975-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac69016f-42cc-4322-b70e-101458b769aa
Sébastien Tellier Biography (Wikipedia)
Sébastien Tellier (born 22 February 1975) is a French Musician, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is currently signed to Record Makers, a French independent record label. He sings in English, French and Italian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sébastien Tellier Tracks
Sort by
La Ritournelle
Sébastien Tellier
La Ritournelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qtvbk.jpglink
La Ritournelle
Last played on
Slow Lynch
Sébastien Tellier
Slow Lynch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmx93.jpglink
Slow Lynch
Last played on
Broadway
Sébastien Tellier
Broadway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmx93.jpglink
Broadway
Last played on
La Ritournelle (Mr Dan's Magic Wand Mix)
Sébastien Tellier
La Ritournelle (Mr Dan's Magic Wand Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmx93.jpglink
Chrysalis
Sébastien Tellier
Chrysalis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmx93.jpglink
Chrysalis
Last played on
La Ritour (The Cinematic Orchestra)
Sébastien Tellier
La Ritour (The Cinematic Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmx93.jpglink
La Ritour (The Cinematic Orchestra)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sébastien Tellier
Sébastien Tellier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist