René UrtregerBorn 6 July 1934
René Urtreger
1934-07-06
René Urtreger Biography (Wikipedia)
René Urtreger (born July 6, 1934) is a French bebop pianist.
René Urtreger Tracks
'Nuit sur les Champes Elysées' (take 3), from Lift to the Scaffold
Walkin'
Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées
Générique
