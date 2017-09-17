Paul Coletti (b. Edinburgh, 1959) is a prominent Scottish viola soloist and chamber musician. He has performed throughout the world, making solo appearances at the Sydney Opera House, Queen Elizabeth Hall (London) and Teatro Colón (Buenos Aires). He has performed Béla Bartók´s Viola Concerto with Yehudi Menuhin conducting, and has recorded Robert Schumann's Märchenbilder and Rebecca Clarke's Sonata for Viola to some acclaim.

Coletti was born in 1959 in Scotland to Italian parents. He began playing viola from the age of 8 years, while at St Mary's York Lane Primary School, and studied at The Royal Scottish Academy, the International Menuhin Music Academy, and the Juilliard School. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, violist Gina Warnick and their daughters, Olivia and Julia, and teaches viola and chamber music at the Colburn Conservatory.