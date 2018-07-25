David HallsOrganist. Born 1963
David Halls
1963
Anthem: Seek him that maketh the seven stars
Jonathan Dove
NUNC DIMITTIS: Blair in B minor
Blair, John Challenger, David Halls & Salisbury Cathedral Choir
Composer
MAGNIFICAT: Blair in B minor
Blair, John Challenger, David Halls & Salisbury Cathedral Choir
Composer
Psalm 119
Edward John Hopkins
Introit: Behold, the tabernacle of God
William Harris
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Richard Shephard
Performer
Liberty Bell
David Halls
Dance In The Twilight
David Halls
