Johnny PrestonBorn 18 August 1939. Died 4 March 2011
Johnny Preston
1939-08-18
Johnny Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Preston (August 18, 1939 – March 4, 2011) was an American pop singer, who is best known for his international number one hit in 1960, "Running Bear".
Johnny Preston Tracks
Running Bear
Cradle Of Love
I'm Starting To Go Steady
Feel So Fine
I Want A Rock n Roll Guitar
Pretend
