Valentina Nikolaevna Levko (Russian: Валенти́на Никола́евна Левко́; 13 August 1926 – 14 August 2018) was a Russian opera and chamber singer (contralto, mezzo-soprano), teacher, professor. She was a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of USSR from 1960 to 1982. In 1969, she was awarded the People's Artist of the RSFSR.

In 2002, she was awarded the Order of Honour for many years of fruitful activity in the field of culture and art.

She died on 14 August 2018, the day after her 92nd birthday, after a long serious illness.