Valentina LevkoBorn 13 August 1926. Died 14 August 2018
Valentina Levko
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac5f612a-49b3-4a2a-ac14-c8c5c6021fee
Valentina Levko Biography (Wikipedia)
Valentina Nikolaevna Levko (Russian: Валенти́на Никола́евна Левко́; 13 August 1926 – 14 August 2018) was a Russian opera and chamber singer (contralto, mezzo-soprano), teacher, professor. She was a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of USSR from 1960 to 1982. In 1969, she was awarded the People's Artist of the RSFSR.
In 2002, she was awarded the Order of Honour for many years of fruitful activity in the field of culture and art.
She died on 14 August 2018, the day after her 92nd birthday, after a long serious illness.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valentina Levko Tracks
Sort by
Elegie
Trad.
Elegie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegie
Ensemble
Last played on
Over The Fields
Ekaterina Murina
Over The Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Fields
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist