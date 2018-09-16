Jeremiah JohnsonBorn 1972
Jeremiah Johnson
1972
Jeremiah Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremiah Johnson (born 1972) is an American blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. His music blends elements of St. Louis blues, southern rock, and country. His 2016 album release, Blues Heart Attack, reached No. 5 in the Billboard Blues Albums Chart.
Jeremiah Johnson Tracks
Old School
Last played on
