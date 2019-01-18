Peter SkellernBorn 14 March 1947. Died 17 February 2017
Peter Skellern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqttc.jpg
1947-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac550643-5f8a-4d0d-a3e0-d5969b9b641c
Peter Skellern Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Skellern (14 March 1947 – 17 February 2017) was an English singer-songwriter and pianist. The use of brass bands and choirs in his music to create a nostalgic and romantic feel became his trademark. In October 2016, he was ordained as a deacon and priest of the Church of England, but died only four months later from a brain tumour.
Peter Skellern Performances & Interviews
Joe Stilgoe pays tribute to Peter Skellern
Johnnie chats to Joe Stilgoe who pays tribute to his friend, Peter Skellern.
Joe Stilgoe pays tribute to Peter Skellern
Peter Skellern Tracks
You're A Lady
You're A Lady
You're A Lady
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
Cheek To Cheek
Cheek To Cheek
Cheek To Cheek
Mrs Beamish
Mrs Beamish
Mrs Beamish
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Busy Line
Busy Line
Busy Line
Me And My Girl
Me And My Girl
Me And My Girl
Skylark
Skylark
Skylark
Still Magic
Still Magic
Still Magic
Hold On To Love
Hold On To Love
Hold On To Love
Every Night About This Time
Every Night About This Time
Every Night About This Time
I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire
I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
That Is The End Of The News
That Is The End Of The News
That Is The End Of The News
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
LANCASHIRE LULLABY
LANCASHIRE LULLABY
LANCASHIRE LULLABY
