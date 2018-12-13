Josh RitterBorn 21 October 1976
Josh Ritter
1976-10-21
Josh Ritter Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Ritter (born October 21, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and author who performs and records with The Royal City Band. Ritter is known for his distinctive Americana style and narrative lyrics. In 2006 he was named one of the "100 Greatest Living Songwriters" by Paste magazine.
Josh Ritter Tracks
Getting Ready To Get Down
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter
Getting Ready To Get Down
Getting Ready To Get Down
Last played on
Wait For Love
Josh Ritter
Wait For Love
Wait For Love
Last played on
Showboat
Josh Ritter
Showboat
Showboat
Last played on
Girl In The War
Josh Ritter
Girl In The War
Girl In The War
Last played on
Train Go By
Josh Ritter
Train Go By
Train Go By
Last played on
Empty Hearts
Josh Ritter
Empty Hearts
Empty Hearts
Last played on
Where The Night Goes
Josh Ritter
Where The Night Goes
Where The Night Goes
Last played on
Hello Starling (Snow Is Gone)
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter
Hello Starling (Snow Is Gone)
Hello Starling (Snow Is Gone)
Last played on
Why
Josh Ritter
Why
Why
Last played on
Thunderbolt's Goodnight
Josh Ritter
Thunderbolt's Goodnight
Thunderbolt's Goodnight
Last played on
Feels Like Lightning (Live on Bob Harris)
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter
Feels Like Lightning (Live on Bob Harris)
This Land Is Your Land
Anthony D'Amato
This Land Is Your Land
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
Orbital
Josh Ritter
Orbital
Orbital
Last played on
Dreams
Josh Ritter
Dreams
Dreams
Last played on
Strangers
Josh Ritter
Strangers
Strangers
Last played on
Feels Like Lightning
Josh Ritter
Feels Like Lightning
Feels Like Lightning
Last played on
To The Dogs Or Whoever
Josh Ritter
To The Dogs Or Whoever
To The Dogs Or Whoever
Last played on
Homecoming
Josh Ritter
Homecoming
Homecoming
Last played on
Love Is Making Its Way Back Home
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter
Love Is Making Its Way Back Home
Love Is Making Its Way Back Home
Last played on
Rumours
Josh Ritter
Rumours
Rumours
Last played on
Lark
Josh Ritter
Lark
Lark
Last played on
Thin Blue Flame
Josh Ritter
Thin Blue Flame
Thin Blue Flame
Last played on
Good Man
Josh Ritter
Good Man
Good Man
Last played on
Hello Starling
Josh Ritter
Hello Starling
Hello Starling
Last played on
Harbourtown
Josh Ritter
Harbourtown
Harbourtown
Last played on
Come and Find Me
Josh Ritter
Come and Find Me
Come and Find Me
Last played on
