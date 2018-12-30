Cam (born Camaron Marvel Ochs; November 19, 1984) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her music incorporates elements taken from contemporary pop music. She began her career as a songwriter, composing material for several artists including Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus. In 2010, she released her debut studio album on an independent record label. She has shared the stage with major artists including Smith, Harry Styles, George Strait, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Signing with Sony Music Entertainment, she released her debut major label EP in March 2015, Welcome to Cam Country. The album's second track "Burning House" was played on the Bobby Bones Show and has since received widespread acclaim, including a Best Country Solo Performance nomination at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. The song was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She launched her second studio album, Untamed, in December 2015 on the success of the song.