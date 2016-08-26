Christian Jiménez Bundo (born 2 July 1988 in Barcelona), known professionally as Porta, is a Spanish rapper. He achieved his initial popularity primarily over the Internet, distributing his music directly to fans on social media networks rather than relying on traditional record labels. His 2006 demo No es Cuestión de Edades ("It's not a matter of age") followed by No Hay Truco ("There is no Trick [to it]") in 2007 quickly became underground hits with record-breaking downloads.[citation needed] Porta rose to mainstream popularity with his first studio album En Boca de Tantos ("Talked About by So Many"), released in 2008 by Universal Music Group. Trastorno Bipolar ("Bipolar Disorder") was released in 2009 but failed to match the success of En Boca de Tantos. Porta separated himself from UMG in August 2011 after mounting disagreements. He released Reset on 7 May 2012 after signing with PIAS Spain. The album was a widespread success with positive public reception. Algo ha Cambiado ("Something's Changed") was released on 10 June 2014 in physical format in Spain and digitally worldwide. No Hay Truco remains Porta's most downloaded album.