Sam Carr (born Samuel Lee McCollum, April 17, 1926 – September 21, 2009) was an American blues drummer best known as a member of the Jelly Roll Kings.
Largely self-taught, Carr is noted for his "mimimalist" three-piece drum kit, consisting of a snare drum, a bass drum, and a high-hat cymbal.
