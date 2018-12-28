TomcraftBorn 12 June 1975
Tomcraft
1975-06-12
Tomcraft Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Brückner (born 12 June 1975), known by his stage name Tomcraft, is a German DJ and producer. He specializes in progressive house and progressive trance music and is better known for having created the tracks "Loneliness" and "Prosac", working alongside Eniac.
Loneliness
