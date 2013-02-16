Françoise AtlanBorn 27 July 1964
Françoise Atlan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac49796f-efd6-4875-9a2c-28bf086808fa
Françoise Atlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Françoise Atlan (פרנסואז אטלן in hebrew, فرنسواز أطلان in arabic) is a French singer, born in a Sephardic Jewish family in Narbonne (France) 27 July 1964. Her father was a lawyer and native of Béjaïa, Algeria, and her mother was a pianist and a lyrical singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Françoise Atlan Tracks
Sort by
Cantiga De Amor
Françoise Atlan
Cantiga De Amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cantiga De Amor
Last played on
Françoise Atlan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist