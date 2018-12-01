O.V. WrightBorn 9 October 1939. Died 16 November 1980
O.V. Wright
1939-10-09
O.V. Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Overton Vertis "O. V." Wright (October 9, 1939 – November 16, 1980) was an American singer who is generally regarded as a blues artist by African American fans in the Deep South; he is also regarded as one of Southern soul's most authoritative and individual artists. His best known songs include "That's How Strong My Love Is" (1964), "You're Gonna Make Me Cry" (1965), "Nucleus of Soul" (1968), "A Nickel and a Nail" (1971), "I Can't Take It" (1971) and "Ace of Spades" (1971).
O.V. Wright Tracks
Let's Straighten It Out
Let's Straighten It Out
Motherless Child
Motherless Child
Ace Of Spade
Ace Of Spade
She's Gone
She's Gone
You're Gonna Make Me Cry
I've Been Searching
I've Been Searching
Everybody Knows (The River Song)
Everybody Knows (The River Song)
What did you tell this Girl of Mine
What did you tell this Girl of Mine
Just Like Him
Sebastian Arcelus, O.V. Wright & Company
Just Like Him
I Was Born All Over
I Was Born All Over
I'D RATHER BE BLIND CRIPPLED AND CRAZY
I'D RATHER BE BLIND CRIPPLED AND CRAZY
Poor Boy
Poor Boy
That's How Strong My Love Is
I'll Take Care of You
I'll Take Care of You
Blowin' In The Wind
Blowin' In The Wind
Henpecked Man
Henpecked Man
Eight Men, Four Women
Eight Men, Four Women
A Nickel & A Nail
A Nickel & A Nail
Heartaches, Heartaches
Heartaches, Heartaches
What More Can I Do (to Prove My Love to You)
Why Not Give Me a Chance
Why Not Give Me a Chance
Drowning On Dry Land
Drowning On Dry Land
Into Something
Into Something
