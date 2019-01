Ray Bonneville (Born: Raymond J. Bonneville; October 11, 1948) is a Canadian traveling blues singer, musician, and songwriter. Born in Canada, and raised in the United States, Bonneville is a blues-influenced, song and groove man who is strongly influenced by New Orleans, Louisiana.

To date, Bonneville has released seven records and, in 2000, won the prestigious Juno Award (Canadian Grammy) for his third album Gust of Wind. As a touring musician Bonneville plays more than one hundred and fifty shows a year across the United States, Canada and Europe.