Johann Peter Pixis Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Peter Pixis (10 February 1788 – 22 December 1874) was a German pianist and composer born in Mannheim, Germany. He lived in Vienna from 1808 to 1824, then in Paris to 1840, during which time he was among the city's most prominent pianists and composers.
Trio Concertant no.2 sur les motifs du Colporteur par Onslow
Piano Trio No 3 in B minor (3rd mvt)
rand Trio No 1 in E flat Major: Allegro con brio
