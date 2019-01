Johann Peter Pixis (10 February 1788 – 22 December 1874) was a German pianist and composer born in Mannheim, Germany. He lived in Vienna from 1808 to 1824, then in Paris to 1840, during which time he was among the city's most prominent pianists and composers.

