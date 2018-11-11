Far Corporation were a British band created by record producer Frank Farian, who created the bands Boney M. and Milli Vanilli. The name was shortened from "Frank Farian Corporation", which was originally put together to record a cover of the Paul Simon piece "Mother and Child Reunion" as a charity record and reached the top 10 in several European countries. That group's lineup included members of Barclay James Harvest, Toto, Boney M and Force Majeure.

Far Corporation's primary claim to fame is their cover of "Stairway to Heaven". Contrary to public perception, Far Corporation was actually the first group to make the singles charts with this song as Led Zeppelin had never released it as a single. In fact, it was the only version of the song that charted on the US Billboard Hot 100, reaching #89 in 1985. Some of the musicians Farian assembled included vocalist Robin McAuley, vocalist Henry Gorman, drummer Simon Phillips and three members of Toto: vocalist Bobby Kimball, keyboardist David Paich, and guitarist Steve Lukather. Far Corporation released its first album Division One in 1985 on IMP/ATCO Records and their cover of "Stairway to Heaven" reached #8 on the UK Singles Chart. It also reached #9 in Ireland and the following year peaked at #16 in South Africa.