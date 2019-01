Douglas Trendle (born 6 September 1958), better known as Buster Bloodvessel, is an English singer and the frontman of the ska revival band Bad Manners. His stage name was taken from the bus conductor played by Ivor Cutler in the Beatles' 1967 film Magical Mystery Tour.

