2 Bad Mice are an English breakbeat hardcore group, composed of Sean O'Keeffe, Simon Colebrooke, and Rob Playford, the latter the owner of the Moving Shadow record label. 2 Bad Mice are credited as among the first UK hardcore acts to begin incorporating breakbeats into their style.[citation needed] They were part of the early to mid-1990s hardcore scene, and were instrumental in the music's steady mutation into jungle/drum and bass.[citation needed] The members of 2 Bad Mice are also members of Kaotic Chemistry, a three-person group.

Their two UK Singles Chart successes were "Hold It Down" which reached number 48 in February 1992, and "Bombscare" which reached number 46 in September 1996.

Although 2 Bad Mice stopped producing as the hardcore scene began to wane, a best-of compilation of the group's work appeared on the American Sme Communications label in 1995. Playford continues to record as under the alias Timecode, while O'Keeffe records under the name Deep Blue and as a member of Black Rain.