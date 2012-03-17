Boom Pam (Hebrew: בום פם) is a middle eastern rock band from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Founded in 2003, Boom Pam took its name from Aris San's song of the same name, and plays a mixture of Mediterranean, Balkan, Greek, rock and surf music in a format of a quartet consisting of electric guitar, tuba, keyboard and drums. They have been playing in a variety of venues, from small clubs to large concert halls. Boom Pam served as the opening act for the reunion show of the well-known Israeli indie rock band "Minimal Compact", as well as Emir Kusturica's No Smoking Orchestra. That, along with a showcase at WOMEX 2006, launched their worldwide touring career.