Groove TheoryFormed 1995. Disbanded 2001
Groove Theory
1995
Groove Theory Biography (Wikipedia)
Groove Theory is an American duo, with former member, singer-songwriter Amel Larrieux and songwriter/producer/actor, Bryce Wilson. The group is best known for their 1995 hit "Tell Me", which reached the top five of Billboard 's Hot 100 and the US Billboard R&B chart.
Groove Theory Tracks
Tell Me
Groove Theory
Tell Me
Tell Me
Baby Luv (Summer Groove Remix)
Groove Theory
Baby Luv (Summer Groove Remix)
Baby Luv (Summer Groove Remix)
Tell Me (Just Blaze Remix) (feat. Masta Ace & A Tribe Called Quest)
Groove Theory
Tell Me (Just Blaze Remix) (feat. Masta Ace & A Tribe Called Quest)
Baby Luv
Groove Theory
Baby Luv
Baby Luv
Tell Me (Remix)
Groove Theory
Tell Me (Remix)
Tell Me (Remix)
Tell Me (George FitzGerald Remix)
Groove Theory
Tell Me (George FitzGerald Remix)
Tell Me (George FitzGerald Remix)
