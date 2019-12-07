Ginette MartenotFrench pianist. Born 27 January 1902. Died 6 September 1996
Ginette Martenot (1902–1996) was a French pianist and expert and leading performer on the twentieth-century electronic instrument the ondes Martenot, which was invented by her brother Maurice. At the age of sixteen, she entered the Paris Conservatory, where she studied counterpoint and fugue with the composer Arthur Honegger. She gave the first performance (and subsequently made recordings) as solo ondist in Messiaen's Turangalîla-Symphonie, with Yvonne Loriod taking the solo piano part.
Martenot taught the composer Serge Nigg.
