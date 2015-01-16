Ada JonesBorn 1 June 1873. Died 2 May 1922
Ada Jones
1873-06-01
Ada Jones Biography
Ada Jane Jones (June 1, 1873 – May 2, 1922) was an English-American popular singer who made her first recordings in 1893 on Edison cylinders. She is among the earliest female singers to be recorded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Ada Jones Tracks
By The Light Of The Silvery Moon
By The Light Of The Silvery Moon
By The Light Of The Silvery Moon
Row Row Row
Row Row Row
Row Row Row
