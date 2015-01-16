California RamblersFormed 1920
California Ramblers
1920
California Ramblers Biography (Wikipedia)
The California Ramblers were an American jazz group that recorded hundreds of songs for many different record labels throughout the 1920s. Four members of the band – Red Nichols, Jimmy Dorsey, Tommy Dorsey, and Adrian Rollini – went on to front big bands in later decades.
California Ramblers Tracks
Sweet Georgia Brown
Stockholm Stomp
Sweet Man
California Ramblers Links
