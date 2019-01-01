The CrescentFormed 2000
The Crescent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac281fbd-c194-4885-817a-b9adaf957493
The Crescent Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crescent were an English indie rock band, formed in 2000 in Huyton, Merseyside. The band comprised frontman Wayne Whitfield, guitarist Karl Rowlands, bassist Sean Longsworth and drummer Joey Harrison.
The band were noted as being "most famous for being protegees of lost La Lee Mavers".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Crescent Tracks
Sort by
The Crescent Links
Back to artist